The Atlanta Falcons made some major moves a few weeks ago when they added Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons to the team, bolstering their defense for the upcoming season. Earlier in the offseason, the Falcons went all-in on offense, signing Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney, and trading for Rondale Moore. In the first round of the draft, they surprised many people and selected Michael Penix Jr. with their eighth pick.

It's safe to say that the Falcons have been working to make sure they're good now and in the future, but what matters the most is what they're going to do in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons have their 53-man roster set, but there are still some moves that they can make to improve their team before the season starts.

Here's one trade that the Falcons should look into.

The Falcons should trade for wide receiver Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell had a solid season for the Los Angeles Rams last season, but down the stretch, his opportunities diminished, especially after being placed in the concussion protocol. Coming into this season, it's possible that he may not have many chances to see the field with the Rams being loaded at wide receiver with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Demarcus Robinson. The Rams also announced that running back Kyren Williams will be returning punts, which doesn't make life easier for Atwell and giving him few opportunities on the team.

This leaves Atwell on the outside looking in, and that means he should be looking for a team that can give him a chance to shine. The Atlanta Falcons can be that team, and they've shown this offseason that they're not hesitant to invest in the present or the future.

Tutu Atwell will improve the Falcons' wide receiver room

Right now, the Falcons' main receivers are Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III. London is the most solidified receiver out of the three, and he's expected to have a big year with Kirk Cousins throwing him passes. Mooney and McCloud are more known as speedsters, but they wouldn't be considered high-level options in the offense. Kyle Pitts can also be considered with his talent, but his main position is tight end, and it's not certain how this new-look offense will use him.

Tutu Atwell isn't considered a high-level receiver, but he can definitely improve the room with his speed as a slot option. Atwell could come in to take the workload that Rondale Moore was expected to have before he was announced out for the season after suffering a knee injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

What will the Falcons have to give up for Tutu Atwell?

The Falcons recently traded Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers in return for a conditional sixth-round pick. They could do the same thing for Atwell, and could give the Rams a future draft pick in the sixth or seventh round. The Falcons could be willing to trade one of their players, but after they didn't do much with the waiver wire, it looks like they're content with the team that they have.

For a team that's looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and has the talent on the roster to do so, a small transaction like acquiring Atwell can make a big difference in the long run.