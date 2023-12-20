Will the Falcons part ways with Arthur Smith at the end of the 2023 season?

The Atlanta Falcons have had a challenging 2023-24 season. The Falcons have a record of 6-8 and are third in the struggling NFC South. Atlanta owner Arthur Blank revealed his feelings on head coach Arthur Smith amid the Falcon's subpar 2023 showing.

Falcons owner sets the bar for Arthur Smith's performance as a coach

Arthur Blank opened up to Jeff Hullinger on Smith's future:

“We're gonna play these last three games; we play'em to win'em. And we'll let the season play out and go from there. Obviously, this had not been the kind of year we expected,” Blank said, per Ari Meirov (h/t Jeff Hullinger).

Furthermore, the Falcons owner said it was never a requirement for Smith to make the playoffs to keep his job. The requirement was for Smith to help the team be more competitive. From Blank's perspective, the job Smith has done has been “mixed.”

The Falcons December 17th loss to the Carolina Panthers has likely left a poor impression on Blank. The Panthers came into the game with the worst record in the NFL. Yet, Atlanta could not execute well enough to stop them from securing the win.

Of course, Arthur Smith and the Falcons have time to turn things around and end the season on a positive note. Atlanta has three regular-season games left to notch some victories. The first of three games will be against the Indianapolis Colts on December 24th.

If the Falcons can defend their home field, they can use the momentum to close the season out well. Arthur Smith has not had a perfect year, but he still has time to put his best foot forward.