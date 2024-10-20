The Atlanta Falcons have had quite a turnaround early on in the season, and they will be looking to continue to prove themselves as the frontrunner to win the NFC South in their Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of their upcoming contest, the team got some great injury news regarding one of their top defenders in star safety Justin Simmons.

The Falcons added Simmons to their safety room late in the offseason, and he's ended up forming quite a tandem alongside Jessie Bates III. Throughout the week, Simmons has been dealing with a hamstring injury that threw his status for this Week 7 contest in doubt, but he's reportedly expected to play against the Seahawks, giving Atlanta a huge boost on defense.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Falcons standout S Justin Simmons, questionable with a hamstring, is expected to go today, source said.”

Falcons defense gets big Justin Simmons boost ahead of Seahawks matchup

After establishing himself as one of the top safeties in the game during his first eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, Simmons struggled to find a new home this offseason in free agency, before he eventually found his way to Atlanta. He's enjoyed a strong start to the new season, as he's racked up 23 tackles, one of which went for a loss, in addition to two passes defended and one interception.

With Simmons expected to go, the Falcons will have their safety duo intact for this huge matchup against a Seahawks team that will be desperate to get back on track amid their three-game losing streak. As always, fans will need to check in on Simmons' injury status when the final inactive list comes out, but it looks like the team is fully expecting him to play through his hamstring ailment, which could end up being a huge difference-maker in this one.