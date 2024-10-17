The Atlanta Falcons (4-2) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) in Week 7. Both teams are riding three-game streaks but on opposite ends. The Falcons have won three straight, while the Seahawks have dropped three in a row.

Seattle began the season on fire, rattling off three straight victories before hitting a wall against the Detroit Lions. Since then, they've been unable to find their way back into the win column, losing to the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night.

On the flip side, the Falcons have been grinding out close victories all season long, with their first five games decided by one score. Last week's 18-point win over the Carolina Panthers was their first truly dominant performance of the season.

Heading into this matchup, the question is: will both teams continue their streaks, or will they finally break? Let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Falcons in Week 7 against the Seahawks.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier run through Seahawks defense

The Falcons leaned heavily on their ground game last weekend against the Panthers, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combining for 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns. If this dynamic rushing attack is what fans can expect moving forward, Seattle is catching Atlanta at the worst possible time.

The Seahawks' run defense currently ranks 27th in the league, allowing 114.7 rushing yards per game. Last Thursday, they surrendered a season-high 228 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers—a game in which the Niners were without Christian McCaffrey, and backup Jordan Mason was injured midway through.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seems to be hitting his stride in utilizing the Robinson-Allgeier tandem to its full potential. With Seattle’s recent struggles against the run, it’s likely both backs will have another strong performance, piling up yards and potentially finding the end zone multiple times this Sunday.

Falcons defense picks off Geno Smith at least twice, one for a pick-six

While Geno Smith has experienced a career resurgence over the last couple of seasons with the Seahawks, his performance this year has been a bit inconsistent. Smith currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,778, but he's also tied for second in interceptions with six. His two picks in last week's loss to the 49ers marked his second multiple-interception game of the season. Could another multi-pick game be in store for him this Sunday?

The Falcons have been solid in the takeaway department, ranking 11th in the NFL with five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With Smith likely airing it out again in Week 7—he's thrown 40 or more pass attempts in all but one game—the Falcons' defense will look to capitalize. Expect Atlanta to be opportunistic and snag at least two interceptions from Smith in this matchup.

Kirk Cousins only gets sacked once

The Seahawks come into Sunday's game against the Falcons ranked 11th in the NFL in team sacks with 17. First-year head coach Mike Macdonald has brought his aggressive, blitz-heavy approach to Seattle, and it’s worked well at times this season. Macdonald's teams have a reputation for getting after the quarterback, and this week will be no different with the Seahawks looking to apply pressure on Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has already been sacked 10 times this season, but he’s also had three games where he’s been sacked one time or less. While Seattle’s pass rush presents a formidable challenge, the Falcons' offensive line has shown the ability to protect Cousins in key moments. Expect the Seahawks to bring the heat, but Cousins may only be sacked once in this matchup, relying on quick throws and solid protection to keep the pressure at bay.

Falcons beat Seahawks by a touchdown or less

Even if Geno Smith struggles at times and the Falcons manage to protect Kirk Cousins, this Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks could still be another back-and-forth battle for Atlanta. Not every game will be as smooth as last week's win over the Panthers. The Seahawks, despite their struggles, are still a solid team with key players who can keep them competitive.

Both of Atlanta's losses have come at home this season, and two of their wins were by a combined eight points. Coach Raheem Morris and his staff would certainly welcome another comfortable victory, but the reality of the NFL is that every week presents new challenges. While the Falcons have momentum, this game is unlikely to be a runaway. If Atlanta wins, it won’t be by more than a touchdown, and they should brace for another close contest.