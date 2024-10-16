Perhaps the Atlanta Falcons are flying a little too high. But quarterback Kirk Cousins seems to be getting the job done. That’s true even though Drake London roasted him for giving off “dad vibes,” according to The Rich Eisen Show.

“That’s what we love Kirk for,” London said. “He’s just a dad at the end of the day that loves to play football. He’s just that guy. Honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better quarterback to lead our team.”

Falcons WR Drake London finding niche with Cousins

Eisen seemed to be caught off guard by the whole “dad vibes” thing, asking London if this happens even in the huddle.

“Most definitely,” London said. “We’ll break the huddle and he’s like, ‘Let’s go play football.’ So he says that and we just love him for that.”

And it even expands to dad puns, London said.

“Oh they’re there,” London said. “We get some dad jokes every now and then.”

But Cousins delivers in other areas, too. London said Cousins and the coaches are driving the team toward success.

“Just the vibe in the locker room,” London said. “The vibe with the coaches is very much different. (Head coach Raheem Morris) instills faith in all of us to go out there and compete.”

It didn’t take long for London to mesh with Cousins. He already has tied a career high with four touchdown receptions on the season. After starting the campaign with only two catches for 15 yards, London has at least 54 yards and six or more catches in every game since.

His best effort came in the 36-30 shootout win over the Buccaneers. London snagged 12 balls for 154 yards and a score. He said Cousins has made a difference, according to ajc.com.

“If you look around the league for quarterbacks who have been together with guys, tight ends, wide receivers, they’ve been together for four-plus years,” London said. “You’ll see, sometimes they don’t even run routes. It’s just that feel that the quarterback, the connection that guys have.”

London forming strong bond early with Cousins

London said he thinks that connection is already happening with Cousins.

“That helps a lot in certain situations,” London said. “In situations that we’ve been in, to be able to click on that has been huge.”

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he likes the progress of London.

“I’m so proud of him, where he’s gone and what he’s come to,” Morris said. “And coming to that for himself, really, because that’s what he wanted to do and definitely us allowing him to be himself and be able to do some of those things is very special for us.”