Falcons defense gets major boost with Deion Jones update

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, and their defense got a significant boost ahead of the final preseason game. On Wednesday, star linebacker Deion Jones was activated from the PUP list, enabling him to return to practice after missing much of the offseason through injury. The Falcons announced Jones’ return to practice Wednesday morning, indicating that he’s approaching the final steps in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

It’s unclear if the Falcons plan to utilize Jones in their final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the fact that Jones was activated from PUP has significant regular-season implications, too. If Jones was not activated from PUP, he’d be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Activating the star linebacker gives the Falcons far more flexibility in regards to getting him back onto the field. Players on PUP are ineligible to participate in team practice, so Jones will re-join his teammates on the field for the first time all offseason.

While Jones hadn’t been an active participant at training camp, he was present at the team’s facility and working on individual drills off the field.

Deion Jones is a one-time Pro Bowler set to enter his seventh NFL season. Last year with the Falcons, Jones registered 137 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 6 pass defenses, 8 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble. The 27-year-old will be focused on getting himself back into game shape in hopes of taking the field for the regular-season opener in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.