The Falcons are including general manager Terry Fontenot in discussions about their new head coach after Arthur Smith's firing.

Christmas came a little late for the Atlanta Falcons, but fans are still glad it came. After a season full of frustrations, the Falcons have fired head coach Arthur Smith. Smith, who was unpopular with fans and observers alike, was let go after failing to make a difference in his tenure.

After the Arthur Smith firing, many are wondering if the Falcons are going to clean house next season. A fired head coach could be a signal that the general manager is out the door as well. However, it seems like Atlanta is keen on keeping Fontenot around. Why? Well, because he's helping the search for the team's next head coach, per Tom Pelissero.

“The #Falcons say the search “will be led by (Arthur) Blank and (Rich) McKay, with input from Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, and several other appropriate members of Blank’s Atlanta Falcons and AMB Sports and Entertainment organizations.” So Fontenot appears safe.”

Fontenot was responsible for many of the Falcons' stellar moves in the offseason. Yes, he's gone unorthodox in the draft by drafting two stars that play a “low-value” position in the top 10 two years in a row. However, both Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts have proven that they are studs… if they're utilized properly. In addition, he also signed star free agent safety Jessie Bates and found the legend of Cordarelle Patterson two years ago when he was hired.

As we list all that, it becomes clear why the Falcons are keeping Fontenot around, despite hiring Smith at around the same time. He is a great evaluator of talent, and he's had nothing but great moves during his short tenure. One could argue that a core of Robinson, Pitts, and Drake London is a QB away from being winners. Here's to hoping the new coach will do a better job maximizing their talent.