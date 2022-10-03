Falcons RB room takes a hit with Cordarrelle Patterson injury update

Cordarrelle Patterson has been battling through a knee injury for most of the season, but it looks as if he won’t be able to fight through the pain much longer. The Atlanta Falcons star was hindered by his knee in the Week 4 win over the Browns, prompting the team to make a big move regarding the star running back. On Monday, the team announced his injury would require a stint on Injured Reserve, meaning that Patterson will be sidelined for at least the next four games, according to Adam Schefter.

Falcons’ running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve due to his knee injury, meaning he’s out at least the next four games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

The Falcons don’t have a bye week until later on in the year, so Patterson is slated to miss the next four weeks of action. That means the running back will miss matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, and the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

His next chance to play would come in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 6. The expectation is that Patterson will be ready to return once his IR stint is up.

With Patterson sidelined, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier figures to see an increase in snaps. He was heavily featured in Week 4, carrying the ball 10 times for 84 yards. Patterson had nine carries for 38 yards and a TD.

Patterson had been battling through the pain caused by his knee injury during the start of the season but the team made the decision for him to undergo surgery on Monday morning. It’s not a major procedure, so the team is confident that Patterson isn’t going to miss more than the four weeks required by his IR stint.

This season, Cordarrelle Patterson has 58 carries for 340 yards across four games. He’s scored three touchdowns on the ground while logging two games with 120+ rushing yards.