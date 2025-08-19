The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, in which they will trot out Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback. Penix Jr. took over for Kirk Cousins down the stretch of last season after the latter's play fell off of a cliff beginning in November.

If the reports from training camp are any indication (which is all Falcons fans have to go off of due to Raheem Morris' refusal to play his starters during preseason games), Penix Jr. looks ready to take the league by storm in 2025.

The level of confidence that I saw in Michael Penix in Atlanta when I was at their camp last week is worth noting. There are a lot of Rams people on that staff,” reported NFL insider Albert Breer on The Breer Report. “That's obviously where Raheem Morris came from. You hear the Matthew Stafford comparisons and the way that he spins the ball and the way that he sees the field. Um, and it's just everyone there. the way they talk about the kid, the way they talk about his ability again to see it and how fast he sees it.”

The Falcons would certainly love to have a quarterback the caliber of prime Matthew Stafford leading the charge this year.

An interesting Falcons team

Article Continues Below

Entering this offseason, the number one need for the Atlanta Falcons was help with the pass rush, which has been the case for well over a decade now in Atlanta. The Falcons attempted to resolve this issue by drafting Jalon Walker with their own first round draft pick and then trading back into the first round to select James Pearce Jr.

If Atlanta's pass rush can at least be a somewhat formidable unit this year, the Falcons may have a chance to break their ugly playoff drought, which began in the 2018-19 season. Penix Jr. will lead an offense filled with talented skill positional players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and the Falcons also figure to have one of the league's better offensive lines.

In any case, the Falcons will kick off their 2025 season on September 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET.