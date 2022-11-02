Fantasy football managers will be delighted by Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson injury update

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was reportedly designated to return to practice, per Ian Rapoport. Patterson had previously been on the IR due to a knee injury. His return to practice means that the Falcons have 3 weeks to activate him.

Cordarrelle Patterson holds immense value for both the Falcons and fantasy football managers. His versatility out of the backfield is beneficial in both the rushing and passing attacks. Through 4 games in 2022, Patterson has rushed for 340 yards to go along with 3 touchdowns. Meanwhile, he’s reeled in 4 receptions for Atlanta.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s usage in the passing game will likely see an uptick upon his return. And his ability to cut through the defense on the run makes him an intriguing fantasy football asset. He is a quality buy-low option for leagues that can still make trades.

The Falcons entered the 2022 campaign with minimal expectations from oddsmakers. But they have performed better than expected and currently hold a 4-4 record. As a result, they are sitting in first place in the lackluster NFC South division. Cordarrelle Patterson’s impending return will benefit them as they look to fend off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division.

The Bucs were widely regarded as the favorites in the NFC South. However, they have labored and currently hold a 3-5 record. Nevertheless, the Falcons can’t take anything for granted with the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

It is unclear when Cordarrelle Patterson will return to in-game action for the Falcons. But given his return to practice, it should be sooner rather than later.