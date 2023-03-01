The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams that find themselves at a quarterback crossroads. They can continue to develop Desmond Ridder, who showed promise in just a four-game sample size last season. Or they can opt for the blockbuster and try to acquire Lamar Jackson.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot praised Ridder but would not fully commit to naming the Cincinnati product as his starting quarterback for the 2023-24 season.

“We wouldn’t do that,” Fontenot said per Sports Illustrated. “We wouldn’t make any announcements like that. And we wouldn’t, we’re not in the business of anointing players. But again, really excited about the things he’s done, but we’re going to add to the position.”

The comments could merely just be the diplomatic, “anything’s possible” conjecture that executives and coaches routinely express. That hesitance to proclaim Ridder as the Falcons future, however, will leave the door open for fans to ponder the possibility of Jackson taking snaps under center in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The rumored tension between the Baltimore Ravens and the 2019-20 MVP could culminate with a potential trade. The Falcons might be tempted to overlook player-management conflicts and injury history, but the significant draft capital and cap space that would need to be sacrificed to make such a move could be too daunting for the organization.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Seeing how Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have put this team together, to give up that type of capital to make a trade for one player seems something way out of their playbook,” Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported.

Wyche added that the front office likes what they have in Ridder and could instead consider a veteran to add depth to their quarterback room now that they have released Marcus Mariota. The 2022 third round pick threw 708 passing yards and had two touchdowns and no interceptions in four starts. Jackson’s talent could be tantalizing, but rebuilding franchises tend to exercise a bit more patience when evaluating a young signal-caller.

Lamar Jackson could catapult the franchise back into relevancy, but if Ridder is also franchise QB material, then Atlanta could regret mortgaging their future for a player who has quickly become a wildcard.

Two potential options for a starter is often a good dilemma to have, but the Falcons cannot afford to miss on their next big decision.