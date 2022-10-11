The Tom Brady roughing the pass call against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy on Sunday.

With the game still hanging in the balance as the Buccaneers led the Falcons 21-15, Brady was brought down in what most watchers felt was a standard sack from Jarrett. The Bucs would have had to face 4th and long but instead managed to extend their drive and eventually drain the clock.

After the game, Grady Jarrett refused to speak to the media with his frustrations obviously fresh from the controversial call that went against him. Instead of what could’ve been the game-altering sack, the penalty virtually ended any chances at a Falcons comeback.

But with a day to sit on the issue, the Falcons Pro Bowler was able to speak out on the incident with Tom Brady during a recent appearance on 680 The Fan, via Michael Rothstein:

“Right now I feel better as far as able to talk and communicate my emotions.” Said he was in “disbelief” in what happened. Said he doesn’t know what he’s supposed to do in that situation.

Brady’s reaction to the Grady Jarrett issue was that he isn’t the one responsible for throwing the flags, but it’s no surprise that the referees take special emphasis in protecting arguably the NFL’s most important figure.

The loss dropped the Falcons to 2-3 and elevated the Bucs to 3-2 in a contest that could have serious implications towards divisional standings once the season gets to its latter stages.