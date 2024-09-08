The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off the 2024 campaign with a contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and it's safe to say folks are excited to see this new look team take the field. In the back of everyone's mind, though, is Apalachee High School, which was the subject of a tragic shooting on Wednesday last week.

Four people were killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, which is about 45 minutes away from Atlanta. The news of this awful shooting certainly resonated with the Falcons considering how close it was to them, and as a result, the team decided to show their support for the school ahead of their Week 1 contest, as they will wear Apalachee High School t-shirts during their warmups before the game.

Falcons looking to kick off new era with a victory over Steelers

This incident is truly awful, but it's great to see that the Falcons are looking to support the school amid these trying times. It will surely take the school and the surrounding area quite a bit of time to recover, but the Falcons are showing that they are intent on doing their part to help everyone in the wake of this horrific shooting, and that will surely continue beyond wearing these t-shirts during their Week 1 warmups.

Once they take the field, all eyes will be on Atlanta to see if they can find some success with their new look team that now features veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins under center. Going up against an overmatched Steelers team that is having quite a bit of drama surrounding their own quarterback position should help, and hopefully Atlanta can pull out a victory to give their fans something to take their minds off the tragic shooting that took place just a few days ago.