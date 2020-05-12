The Atlanta Falcons currently have 89 players on the roster and it seems likely that the team could add another kicker. Regardless of who they sign, Younghoe Koo appears to be headed toward a kicking competition this offseason.

As of this moment, Koo is the only kicker on Atlanta's roster. While the offseason continues to progress, Dan Quinn told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Falcons are considering adding another kicker:

“We are still definitely considering adding a kicker into that spot,” Quinn said. “You could imagine that some of those decisions involve workouts and things that aren’t at this space.”

Last offseason, the Falcons decided to hand over the kicking duties to Giorgio Tavecchio after 10 seasons with Matt Bryant as their placekicker. However, after Tavecchio faltered, Atlanta re-signed Bryant to assume his starting role.

Unfortunately, Bryant would also sputter, making just nine of his 14 field-goal attempts, including just two of his six tries from 50 or more yards. Then, after Bryant was given a chance, Koo came in and brought some consistency to the position mid-season.

In eight games with the Falcons, Koo converted 23 of his 26 field-goal attempts, making his only attempt that was 50 yards or more. Also, Koo was able to nail 15 of his 16 extra-point attempts. Without a doubt, Koo is going to have the edge over whoever else is brought in.

Throughout the offseason, the Falcons didn't draft or sign another kicker. Although that may be true, Koo is going to have to earn the job again in his first full offseason with Atlanta.