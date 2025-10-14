Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had himself a night against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. By the end of it, he couldn't contain his joy.

Robinson helped the Falcons upset the Bills, 24-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday to notch back-to-back wins and improve to 3-2. Robinson rushed for a career-high 170 yards on 19 carries, highlighted by a career-long 81-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Falcons more momentum at halftime.

From there, the Falcons fended off the Bills, who made multiple comeback attempts. Atlanta's defense forced Buffalo to make critical miscues, including quarterback Josh Allen's intercepted pass in their final drive in the fourth quarter.

The 23-year-old Robinson credited their defense with a candid remark.

“I am glad I wasn't tripping in the summer. I couldn't get nothing off against them,” said the one-time Pro Bowler, as quoted by Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Those guys are lethal.”

The Falcons limited the Bills to just 54 plays for 291 yards. Allen only completed 15 of 26 passes, was intercepted twice, and was sacked four times.

Article Continues Below

In a separate video posted by ESPN, Robinson exuded sheer happiness on the field after the game.

“What a blessing it is. God is so good to get us a win like this. We just play for Him, and it was a big team win. Shoutouts to the O-line for being amazing, shoutouts to the defense for being amazing,” said the third-year star.

“They thought we couldn't do it, but we did it. But hey, great win. We got a big one next week on ‘Sunday Night Football.' Let's go.”

Bijan Robinson checking in after the Falcons' dub on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pOyOLanV5N — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2025

Atlanta will return to action on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.