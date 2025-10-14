Drake London had it. Until he didn't. The Atlanta Falcons had a strong start against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, holding a 14-point lead at halftime, 21-7.

The Falcons' advantage could've been bigger, but London's touchdown as time expired in the first half was nullified after he was ruled out of bounds at the one-yard line.

With only five seconds left in the second quarter, Michael Penix Jr. quickly lasered a pass to London, who sprinted toward the end zone. The 24-year-old wide receiver celebrated with his teammates. It, however, was premature as the referees voided the touchdown.

Drake London was SHORT of the goal line before halftime as he was out of bounds and down at the 1-yard line. Falcons lead the Bills 21-7 at the half.pic.twitter.com/wKT3Rai7X5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Understandably, fans weren't too happy with the decision.

“He was pushed out. He didn’t step out,” said @ScoutingEnjoyer.

“They couldn’t give my dude that TD? He got robbed,” added @martinjlm.

“Bro was 3 feet away from immortality. NFL scriptwriters working overtime again!” wrote @Omkaryadavup.

“Talk about help from the refs. People got it confused. It’s the Bills who get carried, not (the Kansas City) Chiefs,” posted @dmoney610.

“This will cost them,” commented @PhoenicianCLE.

“Referee killed that drama,” noted @Mikedubence.

Still, London had one heck of a performance in the first half. He tallied nine receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown.

He's having a solid campaign, helping the Falcons to a 2-2 record before facing the Bills. He's looking to build on his breakout party last season, wherein he registered career-highs of 100 receptions, 1,271 yards, and nine touchdowns.

As of writing, the Falcons are still ahead, 24-14, with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.