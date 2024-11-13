ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Falcons are in the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Broncos prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Falcons-Broncos Last Game – Matchup History

The Broncos lost to the Falcons back in 2020 34-27.

Overall Series: The Broncos lead the all-time series 9-7.

Here are the Falcons-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Broncos Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Denver Broncos: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Broncos

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta has won two of their three games, and they were close to making it three in a row last week. Despite falling short, the Falcons are still playing some pretty good football. They are 6-4 on the season as a whole, and 3-1 in road games. Kirk Cousins is a great leader, and Bijan Robinson is a fantastic running back. If the Falcons can keep playing well on the road, they will be able to win this game.

Atlanta is fifth in total yards per game, and that is in large part thanks to Kirk Cousins. Cousins is third in the NFL with 2,634 pass yards and tied for fourth in 17 passing touchdowns on the season. In his last three games, Cousins has thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception. If he can have a good game, Cousins will be able to lead the Falcons to a win.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos will win this game with their defense if they win. Denver has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game, and the fifth-fewest total yards per game. Along with that, the Broncos allow 192.2 passing yards per game, which is pretty low. Making sure Cousins is not the man to beat them is going to be key on Sunday.

In the passing game, the Broncos do a great job getting to the quarterback. Denver has recorded 35 sacks on the season, which is the second-most in the NFL. Cousins is not very mobile, so if the Broncos get to the backfield, they will be able to take him down. Along with that, they allow the fourth-fewest yards per attempt, they have allowed just 12 touchdowns, and they have intercepted seven passes. Denver's pass defense will be the reason they win this game.

Offensively, you can not ignore Bo Nix. Nix is a rookie quarterback who is not getting enough credit. He has completed 63.6 percent of his passes, and thrown 10 touchdowns to just six interceptions. In his last five games, Nix has thrown seven touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Nix is playing well right now, and if that continues, the Broncos will be in good shape.

Final Falcons-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a little lower scoring, which is why the over/under is a lower number. The Broncos have a great defense, but the Falcons can do some damage on the offensive side of the ball. However, I do think the Broncos are the favorites in this game for a reason. To give myself some wiggle room with the spread, I am going to take the Broncos to just win this game straight up at home.

Final Falcons-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos ML (-136)