The Atlanta Falcons lost a close game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, and they had several chances to win but failed in the clutch. After the game, Kirk Cousins was asked about the opportunities the offense had and was honest about what happened, according to Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

Kirk Cousins going through a handful of plays that he said he'd probably want back, plays that didn't have the outcome they wanted and are frustrating for him. Said he was too aggressive on the interception,” McHelnaey tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons trailed by three points going into the fourth quarter and had about three chances to either tie or take the lead but failed third-down conversions and missed field goals haunted them throughout the game.

Falcons fall short against Saints

The Falcons had multiple chances to win the game, but three missed field goals from Younghoe Koo came back to haunt them.

“Like I just said in the locker room today. I got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He's one of the best kickers in this game and he's been good for us for a long time,” Morris said after the game. “He had an off day. It happens. A ton of times, shooters shoot. He went out there and took his shots today and didn't make them.”

Even with the loss, the Falcons are still in good shape as far as winning the division, especially with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints got their first win since Week 2 and got their first win under interim coach Darren Rizzi after they fired Dennis Allen last week. It's not certain what the Saints' plan will be moving forward, but finally getting a win and doing it against a divisional opponent is big.