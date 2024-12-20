The Atlanta Falcons' recent decision at starting quarterback has sparked some serious debate about the franchise's plans for Kirk Cousins moving forward. After 14 appearances under center, head coach Raheem Morris announced that the Falcons are benching Cousins for rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins has struggled through the second half of the season, throwing just one touchdown and nine interceptions in the last five games. A change was long overdue, as the Falcons sit at 7-7, and one loss away from missing the NFC playoffs. Playing on a freshly-inked $180 million contract over four years, both sides may have to continue an alternate future.

Penix is set to make his first NFL start after just a few regular season appearances. He entered in the Falcons' Week 11 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, where he flashed potential. The Washington product completed two of his four passes for 24 yards.

His Week 16 showing against the lowly New York Giants defense will be watched with massive interest. One thing's for certain, the Falcons are going to bear a much different outlook after Sunday.

“For the remaining three weeks of the season, Cousins said he'll offer his support to Penix and the team. After that, things are very much up in the air, and the chances the 13-year veteran returns to the Falcons as a backup seem slim,” according to ESPN's Mike Raimondi.

Cousins' no-trade clause offers a chance for him to have slice of control in his future, and he can discuss his preferred destinations to the Falcons organization.

Falcons move forward with Kirk Cousins as backup

If things do go that way, then the Falcons' front office has only itself to blame. This was always a potential scenario, ever since Penix was drafted with the No. 8 pick in April. Given, Cousins was signed a month prior, so it was always expected what type of hysteria this would eventually bring.

“You are kind of one day at a time right now, and you kind of always are in this league,” Cousins said, “and in the offseason, that's when conversations happen, but we're not there yet.”

The Falcons need to win their last three games in order to stand a chance at winning the NFC South, and securing a playoff berth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cruising right now as one of the league's hottest teams, but still sit just one game ahead of Atlanta at 8-6.

Penix would need to lift the team over the Giants, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers to conclude the regular season. Each of those are winnable matchups, which makes this situation all the more riveting.