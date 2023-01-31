When the Atlanta Falcons added tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they were looking for a superstar. During his rookie season, he appeared to be just that.

In year one, Pitts appeared in all 17 games. He recorded 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown. With his work on the field, he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season.

Following the success of his rookie season, expectations were high for Pitts in year two. Unfortunately, the young playmaker struggled within the Falcons offense.

Pitts took the field in 10 games in 2022. He recorded just 28 receptions for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns throughout the season.

Along with his slow start, injuries impacted Kyle Pitts throughout the season. Ultimately, his season ended when he suffered a torn MCL.

Since going down in Week 11, Pitts has begun the process to return to the field.

On Monday, Falcons tight end coach Justin Peele provided an update on the star tight end.

While speaking with The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, Peele stated that Pitts is recovering, “on schedule”.

With his return, the Falcons offense would receive a major boost. Pitts, alongside wide receiver Drake London, with them both at full force could be exactly what the offense needs.

The Falcons currently have the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Depending on how they approach the pick, they could look to add even more firepower to their offense.

With a core quickly being established, this unit could be strong next season. Having a healthy Kyle Pitts will be crucial to how they perform.