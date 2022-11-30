Published November 30, 2022

By Gerard Samillano

Well, that’s officially it for Kyle Pitts’ second season with the Atlanta Falcons. The sophomore tight end suffered a serious knee injury a week ago against the Chicago Bears. The initial diagnosis by the doctors already looked back, as he suffered an MCL tear. Now, Pitts is officially done for the year, Arthur Smith told Michael Rothstein and reporters.

Kyle Pitts was drafted with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft by the Falcons. The Florida product was considered one of the best, if not the best, tight end prospects of all-time. However… Pitts has not been able to shine this season, due to a combination of QB play and run-heavy playcalling.

This season, Kyle Pitts only had 28 catches for 356 yards prior to his injury. That is not the type of production you want to see from your star tight end. Any hope that Pitts would turn it around for the Falcons were dashed when he went down with his knee injury.

Despite Pitts’ lack of prominence on the offense, the Falcons have still managed to keep themselves in playoff contention. A combination of resilient play and awful performances from their division have them near the top of the NFC South so far. A couple of key wins in the next few weeks would help them secure a spot in the playoffs.

As for Kyle Pitts, the tight end will have to wait until next season to break out of his shell because of his injury. We’ll see if the Falcons young star can finally show why he was highly touted as a prospect.