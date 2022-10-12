Marcus Mariota will be pleased with Kyle Pitts injury update for Week 6 vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed the first game of his career last week due to a hamstring issue. But luckily for quarterback Marcus Mariota, it appears that Pitts could return to the field in Week 6 for a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

During an appearance on NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Kyle Pitts.

From NFL Now: #Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, who missed last week with a hamstring injury, was back at practice today. A good sign for his availability on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EafD9yUjfq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

Rapoport stated, “It was a little bit of a surprise last week when Kyle Pitts did not practice, did not play. Dealing with a hamstring injury, it sounds like it had been nagging him for a little bit. Not like an injury, but just kind of bothering him. Well, he was out at practice Wednesday, working with the first team.”

Rapoport went on to say, “My understanding is this was expected to be just a one-week injury.”

During his rookie season, Pitts seemed primed to take over the NFL. In 17 games, he recorded 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Through his four appearances of the 2022 season, Pitts has failed to come close to that production. He has recorded just 10 receptions for 150 receiving yards on 22 total targets.

At times, the Falcons offense has utilized him more as a blocker than as a receiver. In turn, Mariota has lost a weapon on this side of the ball.

Pitts lack of usage could very well be attributed to the hamstring problem that Pitts was facing. If he can suit up in Week 6, he could potentially look much more like he did during his rookie season.