What do the Falcons need to do at quarterback?

The Atlanta Falcons are once again on the outside looking in at all the others that made the postseason while they were left out yet again thanks to another disappointing season. For head coach Arthur Smith, it was bad enough for owner Arthur Blank to pull the plug on his tenure as the Falcons' leader after three 7-10 seasons. So, finding a new head coach is priority No. 1 for Atlanta, but they will need much more heading into the 2024 offseason.

Finding a starting quarterback

Notice what I said in the headline: the Falcons need to find a starting quarterback. This means that they will either have to flutter through the slim pickings in the free-agent market or make a trade. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is probably the most reliable option either in free agency or making an attempt to trade for a starter.

Cousins is plenty reliable and has had standout seasons, including in 2023 before he went down with an Achilles injury. Trading for one, say Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, would likely require some much-needed trade capital that the Falcons could use. Not to mention that Fields would immediately need to be re-signed the following year with his current contract expiring.

Also, the reason for Cousins would be due for a couple of reasons. One, the Falcons could very well be competitive and win the NFC South division next season with a seasoned, veteran quarterback like Cousins. But he could also be used to groom the heir apparent quarterback that the Falcons should select with their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Draft a quarterback

Not only do the Falcons need a quarterback immediately, but they also need one for the future. This is a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017, and a lot of that has to do with quarterback play, especially over the last three seasons. But they first need to create some stability at the position and even someone to groom the future. Drafting a quarterback, like any other pick, is never a sure thing, and they're not always CJ Stroud's where they can start from the very beginning. Even Patrick Mahomes sat for a year. With their first pick at No. 8, or maybe even moving up through trade, they should definitely select a quarterback in the first round. Caleb Williams would be excellent, but Jayden Daniels or Michael Penix Jr. would be nice, too.

Find an edge rusher

You need essentially three positions in football to truly compete: quarterback, edge rusher, and left tackle. Well, if the Falcons don't draft a quarterback in the first round, then they should have a few options at edge. Mel Kiper has Atlanta taking Alabama's Dallas Turner in his mock draft.

Atlanta ranked 32nd in pass rush win rate (30.9%), according to Kiper, which is the worst in the league. Veterans Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell will be free agents, but even if either were to re-sign, this defensive front needs some youth to help Grady Jarrett on the line. But if not through the draft, this is the year where there are quite a few options in free agency (25 of them, per PFF), although most of them will not be cheap.

Find WR2 and WR3

Drake London did enough this season to prove that he is a WR1 capable, with 69 receptions for 905 yards and two touchdowns. His problem was his quarterbacks. But the Falcons need more weapons on the perimeter. The Falcons are set to lose wide receivers Scott Miller, KhaDarel Hodge, Van Jefferson, and Mack Hollins all to free agency. Perhaps building up the wide receiver room through the draft and free agency is paramount.

Find a cornerback

Once again, Atlanta will be losing a position to free agency in Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes. Both, however, graded poorly in coverage, ranking out of the top 100 at the position in the league, per PFF. There'll be some options in free agency for corner as well, but the Falcons are going to have to likely make some cuts before that happens to free up some money. They rank 15th in cap space at nearly $26 million, per OverTheCap.