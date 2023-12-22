The Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith are reportedly receive lofty fines for a situation that occurred in Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly receiving a fine for a situation that occurred in Week 7.

“Source: The #Falcons have been fined $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy prior to the club’s Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport added that the fine is in reference to the Bijan Robinson situation from Week 7.

The Falcons' situation

For those who may not remember, the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in Week 7. Bijan Robinson had an odd game, though. He reportedly had an illness but was not listed on the injury report. Robinson ended up recording just one carry for three yards in the win.

The fine is a result of the Falcons violating the NFL Injury Report Policy.

Atlanta's 2023 season

The fines for the Falcons add more frustration to an underwhelming 2023 season. They head into Week 16 sporting a 6-8 record, making this affair a must-win game.

Atlanta was most recently dealt a devastating loss by the Carolina Panthers, who are now just 2-12. The Falcons surely expected to cruise to a victory in that contest but were upset by Carolina.

The loss certainly adds more pressure moving forward for the Falcons. Atlanta is sitting in the No. 10 spot in the NFC heading into Sunday's clash versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons are still alive in the playoff conversation, but will need teams ahead of them such as the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings to struggle over the next few weeks.