The Atlanta Falcons' brass will now be reporting to Arthur Blank, not CEO Rich McKay, following the hire of Raheem Morris.

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons head coaching vacancy closed up when it was announced that the team would be hiring former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be its new head coach following the dismissal of Arthur Smith earlier this offseason. Morris previously spent time with the Falcons as their defensive coordinator under coach Dan Quinn, and now joins an iteration of the team that looks to be a competent coach and quarterback away from real contention.

The man patrolling the sidelines in Mercedes Benz Stadium is not the only thing that will be changing about the Falcons going forward. Apparently, the way the organization's top leadership operates as a whole will also be in for a shakeup.

“Another change in Atlanta: General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris now will report to Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, not CEO Rich McKay as it was,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Arthur Blank has somewhat of a hit or miss track record when it comes to his decision making during his tenure with the Falcons. Raheem Morris, for his part, has proven himself successful at essentially every stop of his coaching career thus far, including engineering a Super Bowl winning defense with the Rams during the 2021-22 season.

His familiarity with both Blank and the city of Atlanta as a whole also figures to bode well for the organization as they transition into this new era.