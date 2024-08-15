The Atlanta Falcons made a pivotal move on Wednesday when they traded for New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Judon's immediate reaction to the trade showed Falcons fans that he was eager to play for his new team. Furthermore, head coach Raheem Morris reacted to the news with flattering praise of Judon.

Raheem Morris addressed the move in a press conference on Thursday, calling Judon a ‘dog' who will help elevate the team.

“Anytime you can add a dog to your group and have him come and be a part of that is exciting. I think we have excitement for that. I think he has excitement for that. I think a couple of our players that actually know him personally have excitement for that. His reputation proceeds himself,” Morris said, via the Falcons X (formerly Twitter) account.

Matthew Judon spent the first five years of NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Patriots in 2021. He provided stout production to New England's defense, amassing two Pro Bowl honors during his tenure.

In 2022, Judon had one of his most impressive seasons. He totaled 60 tackles and along with 15.5 sacks. Judon only played in four games during the following season due to injury. He and the Patriots were amid contract negotiations that slowed, and he eventually found himself joining a growing Falcons team.

Falcons look for improvement in 2024-25

Atlanta finished the 2023-24 season with a 7-10 record, which placed them third in the NFC South. As a result, the Falcons missed the postseason. Yet, their offseason acquisitions provide hope for an improved showing.

The Falcons brought in former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on a monster long-term deal. Cousins is a proven offensive leader who comes off a notable stint in Minnesota.

Cousin had an impressive three-year stretch with the Vikings from 2020 to 2022 where threw for over 4,000 yards and at least 29 touchdowns each season. He battled injury issues in 2023, which resulted in him playing just eight games. Nevertheless, when healthy, Cousins is a game-changer who looks to help take the Falcons to the next level.

Furthermore, the Falcons drafted ex-Washington football standout Michael Penix Jr. with their top 2024 first-round pick. Penix can develop under one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league and help usher in the next era of Atlanta football.

The Falcons have set themselves up for both short and long-term success as they enter the 2024-25 NFL season. It will be interesting to see if they can overcome the hump and make a deep playoff run.