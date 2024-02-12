Raheem Morris was taking notes.

The Atlanta Falcons are beginning a new chapter after firing Arthur Smith. Despite interviewing names such as Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick, the Falcons decided to hire Raheem Morris.

Morris was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, and he spoke about the relationship between Sean McVay and Les Snead and how he wants to have that type of relationship with Terry Fontenot in Atlanta (h/t Terrin Wack of atlantafalcons.com).

“When I got there, one of the first things I told Sean — just noticing how we moved through daily rhythm and routine and things that we've done — was, ‘Man, I am jealous of you and Les Snead's relationship.' I said, ‘To watch you guys collaborate and move in silence, be able to have your communication ongoing, have your communication consistent, honest, open — all of those thing you guys do with each other — that is the next step…To me, it was the shared vision that they had on the ultimate collaboration because of the communication. No. 1 thing about those guys: They were good listeners, and they were good communicators. The communication has to be open, honest and ongoing.

The Falcons have a lot of issues to fix with the roster construction. But, Morris has a feeling that he and Fontenot are going to have that same type of relationship with one another.

Raheem Morris aims for that with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot

The Falcons were favorites to hire Bill Belichick before deciding to go with Morris. But, Morris is the guy, and the future looks bright in Atlanta. After spending time with the Rams before coming to the Falcons, Morris aims to have that McVay-Snead relationship:

“I think Terry and I are developing this relationship that we're trying to get right now, that's the most important part. It's not just the communication part. But it's also the listening part.”

If those two can work together like that, the Falcons could make a lot of surprises in the near future. It all circulates with the quarterback position questions and whether or not they draft one or roll with Desmond Ridder.

It should be a fun offseason in Atlanta.