The Atlanta Falcons continue to insist that quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't still hurt or dealing with any lingering physical aftereffects of his 2023 Achilles' tear injury. Those concerns were raised because something did not look right last week. However, the whispers from those around the 36-year-old quarterback is that the poor play from his Week 1 debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers was mental. “Rust” as some called it. One league source close to Dianna Russini of The Athletic also puts some of the onus on first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

“Just as we afford rookie QBs some leeway, let’s extend the same understanding to first-time play callers.”

Russini also points out that Cousins didn't play at all in the preseason, so nerves from returning to play from his Achilles injury, rust from no preseason snaps, a first-year OC, and a furious pass rush from T.J. Watt and the Steelers were enough to impede Cousins' debut.

Too early to worry about Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins

One game into the season is too early for much concern. Last year, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. Yes, the game where Aaron Rodgers got hurt. The Bills are still the Bills. Cousins is still Cousins. Just ask head coach Raheem Morris' thoughts about what Cousins will do to rebound.

“I just know what he’s going to go do today — he’s gonna bring the urgency,” Morris said of Cousins' mindset. “He’s gonna bring everything he has to do in order to play better, to find a way to get that thing to the results that we want.”

ClutchPoints' Shane Shoemaker believes the Falcons' offense plays well but in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football. Bijan Robinson rushes for 100+ yards, Cousins will pass for at least 220 yards and Drake London eclipses 80 yards receiving.

But the noise surrounding the game is often needlessly clickbaity. Like Keyshawn Johnson's ice-cold take about Cousins from his All Facts No Brakes podcast.

“I know they gave him the money, but as soon as Penix gets completely healthy — he’s not hurt, but in the end, he’s got to get his training camp body to the regular season — they’re going to give him until mid-season,” Johnson said of the quarterback situation on the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast. “If they’re still doing the same things that they just did the other day, watch that dude be underneath that center. Even though they gave Kirk Cousins that money, they’re going to eat that.”

In Week 2, the Falcons travel to Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football against the Eagles.