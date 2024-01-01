The Chicago Bears took it to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as Atlanta never really had a chance. They were outplayed in every facet of the game and the loss made their playoff chances a bit wonky. After the game, quarterback Taylor Heinicke kept it real when asked about the game.

Heinicke didn't mince words at all. The Falcons quarterback basically reiterated what every else saw on Sunday, according to team journalist D. Orlando Ledbetter.

“They didn't do anything different from what we [saw] on film. They just beat us….Right now, I think they just beat our a**.”

There really isn't any other way to put it. The Bears completely outplayed the Falcons in this game. Chicago ended the day with 240 passing yards, 192 rushing yards, and had possession of the ball for 37 minutes and 14 seconds. Meanwhile, Atlanta finished the game with 173 passing yards, 134 rushing yards, and had possession of the ball for just 22 minutes and 46 seconds. The difference of time of possession is the most noticeable.

It'll be interesting to see what the Falcons do moving forward. They're still technically in the playoff hunt, but they're a long shot to make the postseason. This roster is stacked with a ton of talent though, as the consensus about this team is they're a quarterback away from becoming a legitimate threat. It'd help if the offense would feed their superstar players too.

The Falcons have a pivotal game in Week 18 as they're set to take on the New Orleans Saints. We'll see if that can get back in the win column to close out the regular season. If they don't, well, their playoff hopes will completely vanish.