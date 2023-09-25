The Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will close out Week 3 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. The two squads will match up for the first time since Super 56, where the Rams edged out the Bengals in a thrilling 23-20 win. Super Bowl 56 was in February 2022, just over a year and a half ago. And despite that, both teams look very different now to how they did back then. What happened to each team's starting 22 from the Super Bowl? Where are they now, and how has each team fared in the season since their Super Bowl runs?

Rams offense

QB Matthew Stafford – still there

RB Cam Akers – traded to the Minnesota Vikings

WR Cooper Kupp – still there, out

WR Van Jefferson – still there

WR Odell Beckham Jr. – on the Baltimore Ravens

TE Tyler Higbee – still here

LT Andrew Whitworth – retired

LG David Edwards – on Buffalo Bills

C Brian Allen – still there

RG Austin Corbett – on Panthers

RT Rob Havenstein – still there

The Los Angeles Rams offense has changed a lot in the last season. While Stafford and Kupp remain, nearly everyone else is gone, often in dramatic fashion. Cam Akers was the most recent causality of this Rams regime wheeling and dealing. His departure means just six of the starting 11 Rams on offense are still with the team one entire season later. This number is even lower if you consider that Kupp will be injured and out for this game, and center Brian Allen is no longer the starter. So, while some continuity remains for the Rams on offense, Stafford is essentially throwing and handing off to a wide new variety of skill players and has about half his offensive line from the Super Bowl still there.

Rams defense

DE A'Shawn Robinson – on New York Giants

NT Greg Gaines – on Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DT Aaron Donald – still there

OLB Von Miller – on Bills

OLB Leonard Floyd – on Bills

ILB Ernest Jones – still there

ILB Troy Reeder – is back after one year with the Los Angeles Chargers

CB Jalen Ramsey – on Miami Dolphins

CB Darious Williams – on Jacksonville Jaguars

SS Nick Scott – on Cincinnati Bengals, ironically

FS Taylor Rapp – on Bills

The Rams' defense has undergone a complete overhaul in the one entire season of football played since they won their Super Bowl. Their rental contracts with Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey are up, and both have gone to greener pastures. Incidentally, Miller is just one of three current Buffalo Bills players who started for that Rams defense that helped bring a championship back to Los Angeles. Aaron Donald remains the heart and soul of this unit and has proven over and over that he can take over games regardless of who's around him. Despite Donald's presence, losing some of the talent on the back end and in the secondary has led the Rams' defense to take a step back last year. Not to mention that they were struck by the injury bug as well.

Bengals offense

QB Joe Burrow – still there, questionable

RB Joe Mixon – still there

WR Ja'Marr Chase – still there

WR Tee Higgins – still there

WR Tyler Boyd – still there

TE C.J. Uzomah – on the New York Jets

LT Jonah Williams – still there

LG Quinton Spain – free agent/out of league

C Trey Hopkins – out of league

RG Hakeem Adeniji – on the Vikings

RT Isaiah Prince – Atlanta Falcons

In contrast to their West Coast counterparts, the Cincinnati Bengals boast a lot of continuity from their Super Bowl squad. On offense, their skill positions are essentially identical, with Burrow and his favorite targets on the outside still in town. Joe Mixon is also still churning yards from the backfield, but up front, the Bengals have had a near-complete overhaul in the last 18 months. Ironically, it's Burrow, the NFL's new money man, who has been struggling to start the season. After two incredibly uninspiring performances, we learned Burrow may have reaggravated a calf injury that has him as a questionable game-time decision for his grudge match against the Rams.

Bengals defense

DE Sam Hubbard – still there

NT D.J. Reader – still there

DT B.J. Hill – still there

DE Trey Hendrickson – still there

OLB Markus Bailey – still there

MLB Germaine Pratt – still there

OLB Logan Wilson – still there

CB Chidobe Awuzie – still there

CB Eli Apple – on the Dolphins

SS Vonn Bell – on the Carolina Panthers

FS Jessie Bates – on the Falcons

Like their offense, the defense has primarily stuck around in Cincinnati. The front seven are still with the team, which helped contribute to an even better 2022 than 2021 in the regular season for this squad. Their upgrades have predominantly come on the back end in the secondary, including former Super Bowl opponent safety Nick Scott, acquired from the Rams. The front seven has been struggling against the run, though, and will need to get their act together if they want to keep the Rams offense in check and avoid going 0-3 to start the season.