The Los Angeles Rams are considering trading wide receiver Van Jefferson with all parties on board with finding him a new home, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Jefferson started each of the first four games of the season for the Rams, playing in at least 83% of the offensive snaps. He racked up eight receptions for 108 yards.

With the return of All-Pro Cooper Kupp last Sunday, Jefferson's playing time diminished significantly. The fourth-year wideout saw the field for only two offensive snaps in a Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was not targeted on either play.

Not only is Kupp's return playing a factor, but the breakout of rookie Puka Nacua has also ousted Jefferson from the Rams' offensive plans. The duo combined for 15 receptions, 189 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Jefferson did not see much action during his rookie season in 2020 despite being a second-round pick. He broke out in 2021 after earning a starting role and had 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs en route to helping the Rams win Super Bowl 56.

Jefferson's production dropped last season as he missed six games and his lack of production in Kupp's absence further pushed the Rams to this decision. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a free agent next offseason.

Van Jefferson may have lost his role with the Rams but he should have plenty of suitors who are willing to give up a late-round pick to try to salvage his season. He's shown he can be a capable NFL wide receiver and will likely get a chance to continue that with another team.