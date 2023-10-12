The Atlanta Falcons' Week 6 game has them facing an NFC East opponent, the Washington Commanders. The Falcons will once again be playing at home, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they've won their last five games, accounting for their only three wins this season.

The Falcons, with a record of 3-2, will be hoping to keep that home winning streak alive and get back on a winning streak, especially after starting the season 2-0. Conversely, the Commanders are on a three-game losing streak, including a game where they handed the Chicago Bears their first win of the season last week, being outscored by 20 points.

The story for the Falcons has been, as it has been all season, that of starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder is coming off his best game of the season and his career against the Houston Texans last week, where he threw for 329 yards and one touchdown. This performance followed the worst game of his career against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he threw for under 200 yards and had two interceptions, one being a pick-6.

To some degree, the Falcons are still discovering their identity as an offense. They have weapons in players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, albeit young ones. But head coach Arthur Smith also has to know that he can trust Ridder to facilitate the offense effectively, or else the offense becomes ineffective.

The Commanders will be looking to make Ridder look like he did against the Jaguars and not the Texans. They're in a bit of desperation mode after losing three straight, so the Falcons can't let up. Let's get into some Falcons Week 6 predictions.

4. Falcons defense sacks Sam Howell four times and doesn't allow him to throw a touchdown

Somewhat like Ridder, Sam Howell has been a bit inconsistent this season while trying to come into his own as a full-time starting quarterback for the Commanders. He's thrown for 250-plus yards in three games this season and has thrown a touchdown in all but one game.

Howell has also been sacked at least four times in every game this season. The Falcons have only recorded five sacks this season, but they could nearly match that number on Sunday against the Commanders' offensive line. The Falcons' defense is not discussed enough, especially against young quarterbacks. Bryce Young, Jordan Love, and CJ Stroud all entered the season with minimal to no starts. Howell falls into that category as well.

3. Falcons defense holds the Commanders to 20 points or less

In three games this season, the Commanders have been held to fewer than 20 points. In the other two games, they scored 30 or more. It's still challenging to determine what this Washington team truly is, as they put up 33 points against a subpar Denver Broncos team, but they also scored 31 points against the Philadelphia Eagles much tougher defense and took them to overtime.

The Falcons' defense ranks tenth-best in points allowed per game this season, with an average of 19 points, per Team Rankings. This defense keeps improving week by week, especially against inexperienced quarterbacks. The Falcons will hold the Commanders to 20 or fewer points.

2. Bijan Robinson scores his first rushing touchdown for the Falcons

Bijan Robinson has been as exciting as everyone had hoped he would be, and then some. We've witnessed Robinson make exhilarating juke moves, eluding defenders, and reaching the end zone, all thanks to the Falcons' overhead camera that seems almost tailor-made for him. But all of his touchdowns have come from Ridder passes. Robinson will score his first rushing touchdown on Sunday.

1. Falcons win again at home

The Falcons hold a 9-3 record at home going back to last season. If they can contain Howell and hope for a lesser version of him that has been seen at times this season, then there's no reason Atlanta shouldn't get the win. Ridder will also still be looking to prove his worth and that last week wasn't a fluke. He, along with the rest of the team, seems to enjoy playing at home. The Falcons will remain undefeated at home this season, defeating the Commanders.