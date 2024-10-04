Atlanta Falcons great Matt Ryan came to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, but little did he know that he would see one of his records get broken less than two hours after his ceremony. Kirk Cousins simultaneously made franchise history and led the birds to a bonkers 36-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 36-year-old quarterback was 42-of-58 for a mind-boggling 509 passing yards and four touchdowns, eclipsing Ryan's previous all-time Falcons mark of 503 yards, via Matt Karoly. On an occasion when the player most synonymous with Atlanta's peak is formally recognized, it is quite appropriate for Cousins to inspire more hope than there has been since the Ryan era.

The four-time Pro Bowler overcame a multitude of fourth-quarter blunders, including one of his own (an interception by Lavonte David with less than two minutes remaining), and conducted two massive drives to pull off an exhilarating comeback. After setting up kicker Younghoe Koo for a game-tying 52-yard field goal, Cousins fired a pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who in turn evaded the falling Zyon McCollum and broke loose for the winning score in overtime.

With that chaos-inducing play, Cousins capped off one of the best games a Falcons quarterback has ever posted. What is most impressive, however, is that the monster showing comes amid growing concern that passing numbers are too low through the first month of the season.

Kirk Cousins is delivering for the Falcons

It feels like only yesterday that Kirk Cousins was carrying the reputation of being a prime-time flop, but now he is solidifying himself as one of the most clutch signal-callers in the league. His excellent field vision and unflappable poise allowed the Falcons to survive a dropped pass, blocked field goal, fumble and delay of game penalty all in the final minutes of regulation. Such a scenario is always unlikely, but it certainly would not have happened with the team's QB play the last couple of years.

In other words, the Falcons' investment is paying big dividends early in the 2024-25 campaign. Cousins will look to maintain the remarkable rapport that he displayed with his pass-catchers, namely receivers Drake London (12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown) and Darnell Mooney (nine catches for 105 yards, two TDs).

If this is indeed the game where something fully locks into place for Atlanta, the rest of the NFC South might soon be on high alert.