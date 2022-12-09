By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Our favorite beans will be having their new season before the end of the year. Mediatonic is feeling that ’tis the season to be generous with a lot of free skins as the Fall Guys Season Trailer Revealed at TGA 2022.

What to expect this holiday season?

As seen in the trailer, there will be a lot of new free costumes for all Fall Guys players. Those playing during the season will get a free ski costume just by playing the game between December 13 to 27. The reward will be sent to the players’ inboxes where you can redeem and use the free ski costume.

Also introduced in the game is the new game mode where players can take advantage of these quests to earn different items and use them to customize the looks of their beans. Between December 13 and January 5, players will likely appear in nutcracker costumes as part of the event reward.

Lastly, the new season pass has also shared that a Spongebob costume, among other new costumes, will be available as a pay-to-claim in the game.

About Fall Guys

Fall Guys, formerly called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is a free-to-play platform battle royale game developed by Mediatonic. The game lets you play in a game show where you compete against 59 other players where beans will progress through several rounds on a random map and be the one to be the last man standing. Fall Guys draws inspiration from shows like Takeshi’s Castle, It’s a Knockout, and Wipeout. The game was released back on August 4, 2022, by Developer Digital for Microsofts Windows and Playstation 4. After the acquisition of Mediatonic, publishing rights of the game were transferred to Epic Games and supported cross-platform play within Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and other platforms. During the transition to Epic Games, this also included the adaptation of having a seasonal battle pass system that offers avatar customization to players.

For more news about Fall Guys and its upcoming new season, updates about what happened during The Game Awards 2022, the latest announcements of titles, and new release dates