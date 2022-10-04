Fallout 25th anniversary celebration underway

The Fallout series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, kicking off a month-long celebration for the well-loved series. Keep reading to learn more about what’s coming during this month-long celebration, including getting Fallout 76 for free!

While we're celebrating 25 years of Fallout all month long, take a look at everything that's coming this week: https://t.co/kS1XxrT3W3#Fallout25 pic.twitter.com/A9XENFItdB — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 3, 2022

Fallout 25th Anniversary Celebration

Bethesda kicks off Fallout’s 25th Anniversary by giving away the base Fallout 76 game to Amazon Prime members. Players with Amazon Prime can get a code to claim the game from the Windows Store. If you do not have Amazon Prime, you will still be able to play the game, albeit for a limited time. Fallout 76 will hold a free trial event from October 4 to October 11, 2022. We do not know how much of the game will be available during the free trial. However, players who have been interested in the game can take advantage of this game to see if they want to purchase it.

For those who are not sure about which faction to join when they start their Fallout 76 Free Trial, Bethesda will introduce the Post-Apocalypse Loyalty Simulator (P.A.L.S.) “quest-ionnaire.” P.A.L.S is designed to give players an idea of which Faction to join. Other than this, Xbox Gamepass owners will also receive a free month of Fallout 1st membership for Fallout 76. Fallout 1st gives various benefits to Fallout 76 players, such as Custom and Private worlds, a placeable survival tent, as well as a Scrapbox for infinite crafting component storage.

Fallout 76 will also hold a rerun of its in-game season event Invaders from Beyond. This event has the players fighting against waves of enemies from space and gives various awards to the player. This event will run from October 4 to October 18, 2022.

Of course, this isn’t all Bethesda has in store for Fallout’s 25th anniversary. Fallout Shelter, one of Fallout’s spinoff games, is getting its first major update in over four years. The update promises to introduce an all-new quest line with new enemies, new weapons, new Dwellers, and celebratory decorations for the Vault. More information will come once the update launches, so stay tuned. The Fallout 4 Creation Club will also be holding a series of giveaways and sales, running from October 4 to November 2, 2022. Make sure to keep an eye on the possible deals you can get! Xbox Series X|S players will also be able to get an exclusive Fallout dynamic theme on October 4, 2022.

The Bethesda Community Team will also be having an Anniversary Kickoff Stream on the Twitch channel on October 7, 2022. Make sure to tune in and find out more about what the anniversary month has in store.

That wraps up the first week of the Fallout 25th Anniversary celebration month. If you wanna read our Fallout articles, head on over here.