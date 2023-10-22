On Thursday, October 19th, some students at Florida A&M University woke up as early as 8:30 a.m. to secure their homecoming game tickets. Unfortunately, their efforts to get ahead of the 9:00 a.m. ticket drop seemed to be in vain, as the Famu Ticketmaster crashed as soon as the hour began. According to student sources, they had to wait in the queue for up to an hour to get their tickets. The queue then redirected them to the website, which constantly crashed and required refreshing.

Before the game, the university sent an email through FAMU INFO, explaining how students could obtain their student tickets. The email included an attachment titled “Mobile Ticket Guide,” which outlined the steps to get the free student ticket. Students could select the game they wanted to attend and save their mobile tickets through the tickets tab. For iPhone users, the ticket could be stored in Apple Wallet, and for Android users, Google Pay.

A Google trends report from Thursday also recorded a breakout number of over 8,000 searches for the phrase “Famu TicketMaster.” Furthermore, HBCU students are known to make light of any situation, so it was only fitting that the students of Famu took their concerns, stresses, and jokes about this ticket situation to social media.

i rather stand in a line and wait for my homecoming ticket than deal with ticketmaster . 😐😐😐 @FAMU_1887 — DA BIGGEST🤍🇲🇶 (@alwayskaai) October 19, 2023

Famu’s homecoming game at Bragg Memorial Stadium is next Saturday against Prairie View University at 4 p.m. FAMU fans can expect a full house because student and general admission tickets are officially sold out.