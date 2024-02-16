The NBA has long been at the forefront of sports innovation, but their latest concept might be pushing the boundaries too far! During the NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indy, Adam Silver and Victor Wembanyama introduced NB-AI, allowing fans to activate “movie mode” using their voice, transforming a live NBA game into their favorite film. Silver and Wembanyama showed an example, adding a Pacers vs. Jazz game footage Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse theme.
Adam Silver and Wemby unveil NB-AI at NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indy – now you can use your voice to activate “movie mode” and make a live NBA game look like your favorite film pic.twitter.com/NItNQSvyTC
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024
Although the technology does look promising, and it could bring a new and more immersive feel to the NBA, fans panned the idea on Twitter/X. Many fans were perplexed at the NBA for unveiling this but not looking to improve the NBA League Pass feature.
“Nobody asked for this. literally all we want is league pass without local market blackouts,” @chisportsross tweeted.
@mollyhannahm agreed, posting:
“us: hey guys can we maybe make league pass less glitchy
the NBA: wanna see draymond green turn into the green goblin mid-game”
@BrysonWright3 posted, “We really getting “movie mode” before local games on league pass?