National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver provided an update on the 65-game award threshold.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) currently has a 65-game threshold players must cross to win awards such as Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and other similar awards.

The NBA has continued to explore new ways to increase its potential as an organization including potentially adding Las Vegas as an NBA expansion team. Silver also finalized the league's new draft plan that includes a two-day, multiple location format.

Silver joined the Pat McAfee Show and shared his thoughts on the 65-game rule, including what the NBA's head of the Players Association feels about it currently.

Silver Shares Thoughts on 65-Game Rule

Silver got real on how the situation has unfolded this season including Andre Iguodala's thoughts on it.

The 65-game rule has been a hot topic with teams resting players this season and fans wondering if they're getting their money's worth while purchasing tickets.

"I think [the 65-game rule] has been very positive… Andre Iguodala is the head of the Players Association. He asked if this is something we should take a look at. I said, 'Let's wait until the end of the season.'" — Adam Silver🗣️ (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/k79qkXGBeI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Players Have Spoken Out Against NBA 65-Game Rule

Players have previously spoken out against the 65-game rule including DeMarcus Cousins this past January. Cousins and other NBA players have kept their eyes on the MVP race and other key awards which have been the subject of controversy in recent years.

“I think it’s complete Bull S—. I also think it’s a shift of blame when this is something that was created by the league,” Cousins said.

“I spoke on it last week when I brought up analytics and how these nerds are f—- up the game. I stand on that statement and the reason is, the analytics are the reason this load management s—- came into the game. They brought load management in because they thought the analytics showed that it would help prevent injury from guys in the league. Well now that rule was manipulated and it was taken advantage of and now they’re trying to put a band-aid over a wound that the league created.”