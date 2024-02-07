Pedro Pascal has seemingly been confirmed to star in the MCU's Fantastic Four.

Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA foundation, it's confirmed that Pascal will be in the upcoming MCU film. They are hosting a career retrospective for the actor, and the bio for the actor says he will “soon begin production” on Fantastic Four.

It is assumed that he will play Reed Richards, the leading character of the group.

The MCU's Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. He previously directed WandaVision for Disney+ and also directed the first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Pedro Pascal first gained notoriety for his role in Game of Thrones. He would go on to lead Narcos for Netflix before starring in films like The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Triple Frontier, and Wonder Woman 1984.

In 2019, Pascal landed his biggest role to date. He began starring in the titular role of The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spin-off for Disney+. Three seasons have been made of the series, and they're also making a feature film with the character. Pascal's character would also appear in The Book of Boba Fett.

The Last of Us from HBO also features Pascal. He leads the series with Bella Ramsey as Joel. His character is tasked with leading Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic country to safety.

Coming up, Pascal will star in the MCU's Fantastic Four as well as Drive-Away Dolls and Gladiator 2. In Gladiator 2, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's film, he stars alongside Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.