Pedro Pascal pays respects to Carl Weathers

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the news of actor Carl Weathers‘ passing. Star Wars collaborator Pedro Pascal expressed his grief on Instagram, sharing a poignant throwback picture of Weathers with the caption, “Words fail 💔.”

Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers shared a professional collaboration in the Star Wars universe, and Pascal's emotional message reflects the deep impact Weathers had on those he worked with. The heartfelt Instagram post suggests a close and meaningful connection between the two actors.

Furthermore, Carl Weathers had an illustrious career that spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on the film and television industry. He achieved widespread recognition for his role as Apollo Creed in the iconic Rocky film series, showcasing his athleticism and earning acclaim for his performances.

Also, one of his notable later roles was in the immensely popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” where he portrayed Greef Karga. Weathers' dynamic presence and charisma contributed to the show's success, and his on-screen camaraderie with Pedro Pascal resonated with fans.

Beyond his acting prowess, Weathers received love for his versatility, having excelled not only in action-packed roles but also in comedic performances. His portrayal of Chubbs Peterson in the classic comedy “Happy Gilmore” showcased his ability to captivate audiences with humor.

As tributes pour in from colleagues, friends, and fans, the loss of Carl Weathers is deeply felt in the entertainment community. Pedro Pascal's Instagram post serves as a touching testament to the impact Weathers had on those fortunate enough to work alongside him. Our condolences go out to Carl Weathers' family, friends, and all who cherished his contributions to the world of entertainment.