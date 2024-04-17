Joseph Quinn is confident in his upcoming MCU film, Fantastic Four. The Stranger Things star seemingly thinks that the film will debunk rumors of superhero fatigue.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Quinn expressed his confidence in the project.
“I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right,” Quinn said about superhero fatigue concerns. “There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who's involved, Matt, of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity.
“Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theaters to watch films. We're not just in a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it,” Quinn continued.
The question of superhero fatigue has arisen in recent years. For over a decade, the genre was where it was at. Since Avengers: Endgame, the box office receipts have largely been disappointing.
Yes, there have been some successes — Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed it with nearly $2 billion at the box office — while there have been flops like The Marvels ($206 million). Even the DCU has struggled at times (The Flash didn't even make $300 million).
What is the MCU's Fantastic Four?
The MCU's forthcoming Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. He previously directed WandaVision for the franchise in 2021. His other credits include directing episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones. Shakman also recently directed the inaugural two episodes of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Josh Friedman (Avatar: The Way of Water) will write the script.
In February 2024, the cast was announced. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs and Shaw), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) will star alongside Quinn.
Previously, the Fantastic Four was adapted several times by Fox. First, there was Tim Story's 2005 film, which got a sequel (Rise of the Silver Surfer), and the 2015 reboot headlined by Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan.
Who is Joseph Quinn?
Joseph Quinn is largely known for his role in Stranger Things. He played Eddie Munson in Season 4 of the Netflix hit series. Quinn also appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones and a miniseries adaptation of Les Misérables.
He will also star in two high-profile film projects, A Quiet Place: Day One — a prequel for the horror franchise — and Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator sequel will also feature Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Fantastic Four co-star Pedro Pascal.
In Fantastic Four, Quinn will play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch. The role was previously played by Chris Evans (who later starred in the MCU as Captain America) and Michael B. Jordan.