Emmy Award winner Julia Garner is set to play Silver Surfer in Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Deadline exclusively reported.
The entertainment news site's sources said that Garner will be taking on the Shalla-Bal version of Herald of Galactus in The Fantastic Four. The foursome's cast had already been announced with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.
Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer
Matt Shakman will be directing the film from Josh Friedman's script. Plot details are currently under wraps.
The movie's production will start this summer and is set to premiere on July 25, 2025.
Marvel is yet to confirm the casting.
Garner won her first Emmy in 2019 as Ruth on the Netflix drama Ozark for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. She went on to win an Emmy for the same role in the same category two more times in 2020 and 2022.
She was also nominated as outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for the 2022 Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Garner played Anna Delvey who posed as a German socialite who ended up defrauding several people in New York from 2013 to 2017.
The Australian actress recently starred in the 2023 film The Royal Hotel has one project in production and another in post: Apartment 7A and Wolf Man, respectively.
The first time Silver Surfer was portrayed in a feature film was in the 2007 Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer. He was portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne. According to the comics, this is the Silver Surfer's first version.
Garner will play the second version, Shalla-Bal. In the comics, she was the Empress of Zenn-La and Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd's lover. When the cosmic entity Galactus, who consumes planets to stay alive, arrives in Zenn-La, Silver Surfer offers to become his herald so that he would spare the planet. This causes the lovers to separate, seemingly for an eternity. Shalla-Bal ends up becoming the second Silver Surfer when Norrin Radd gives her a portion of his powers to save their planet.
Since not much is known about the upcoming plot of The Fantastic Four, it may involve Garner already as the Silver Surfer. She most likely will not be in an all-silver costume like the first Silver Surfer as Shalla-Bal was never depicted as such.