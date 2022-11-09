By Blake Lovell · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and fantasy football owners are starting to get a good feel for what they can expect from their wide receiver group. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 10 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers.

Which players are worth playing this week, and which are worth keeping on the bench?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em wide receivers list for Week 10.

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Finally, Smith-Schuster has become what many thought he could be in this Kansas City offense. Make it three straight top-20 finishes for him, as he racked up 10 catches on 12 targets for 88 yards in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Despite not scoring in that game, Smith-Schuster has now been targeted by Patrick Mahomes at least eight times in all but two games this season. What’s not to love about the possibilities there? This week, it’s a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are giving up 28.5 points per game to opposing wide receivers (ninth-most in the NFL). Play Smith-Schuster with confidence.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Moore has 18 targets in the past two games, which has allowed for two top-23 finishes. That’s why there’s reason to be optimistic that he’ll put up points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Here’s another reason: the Rams have been great at defending DeAndre Hopkins, who had four catches on five targets and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. In four games against the Rams since joining Arizona, Hopkins hasn’t eclipsed 67 yards receiving, and he has only one touchdown to his credit. If LA’s success continues against the Cardinals’ top receiving threat, it could open up more production for Moore.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin is third in the NFL in targets. Third. Yet, somehow, he has no touchdowns this season, and his highest fantasy finish is 27. That’s where things stand for the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. However, at some point, it’s worth betting on those targets translating into points for one of Tom Brady’s top receivers. And for some reason, we’re gonna bet on Godwin doing that against third-best defense in the league against opposing wide receivers (only 21.8 fantasy points per game allowed). Blame the volume. It’s quite a gamble, but it’s one worth taking for a player that has 10 or more targets in five of the past six games. Perhaps a trip to Germany is all Godwin needs to return to fantasy greatness.

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

Fantasy football owners know about Davis’s big-play ability, but that could be capped in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings due to the unknowns surrounding Josh Allen’s UCL injury. Even if Allen is cleared to play, it’s not as though Davis has been a reliable contributor each week even in the best matchups (which he does have this week against a Minnesota Vikings team giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers). He’s only garnered more than six targets once this season and has finished outside the top 35 in back-to-back weeks. Despite the appeal of the long ball, it seems like a better option to sit Davis until there’s more clarity on Allen’s availability moving forward.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

There’s little to be excited about with this Colts offense right now. Jonathan Taylor has been sidelined due to injury, Frank Reich just got fired, and the offense has put up 16 points or less in three straight games. Enter the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed 24 points per game in every single game this season. You would think that makes Pittman a lock in Week 10. It doesn’t. He’s finished outside the top 50 in six of eight games this season, and though this is one of the better matchups on the board statistically, there’s still a lack of confidence in the Colts’ passing game being able to exploit the Raiders’ weaknesses.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Perhaps a bye was exactly what Russell Wilson and the Denver offense needed. Then again, perhaps there’s no fixing the issues with the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett. Sutton has gone from potential fantasy football breakout star to three straight weeks of this: WR73 against the Los Angeles Chargers, WR 72 against the New York Jets, and WR73 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s not ideal. The Tennessee Titans do allow the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers (33.4), so this could be the return to relevancy that fantasy owners have been waiting for. But the past three games have been so staggering from a production standpoint that actually seeing Sutton produce before putting him back in your lineup might be the better option in all formats.