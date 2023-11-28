With Week 12 in the books, let's take a look at the best fantasy football defense matchups for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

The full slate of Week 12 is in the books, and the bye weeks roll on in Week 13, Which fantasy football defenses should you play this week? Can the Pick-6 train in Dallas keep rolling against the Seahawks? Should the Steelers be the top defense this week? Can Miami rack up the sacks once again? We'll answer all that and more in the Week 13 fantasy football defense rankings.

But before we get to the rankings, let's take a look at some of the best streaming options available on your waiver wire for fantasy defenses this week:

Fantasy defense streaming options Week 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs CAR): The Panthers are an absolute mess right now, having just fired Frank Reich in Bryce Young's rookie campaign. As the team with the worst record in the league and having played five straight games being held under 15 points, the Panthers are the premier team to stream against down the fantasy football season stretch run. This offense has no teeth.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs CIN): If the Jaguars were dropped in your league, go get them now. The Jags get the backup quarterbacks of the Bengals and Browns these next two weeks, then the Buccaneers and Panthers in weeks 16 and 17. That's a beautiful fantasy football playoff schedule, and Jake Browning is coming off a 4-sack and one-interception performance. Picking a home defense that has generated good pressure as of late against a quarterback making his second career start sounds like a recipe for fantasy football points to me.

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 13

1. Dallas Cowboys (vs SEA)

2. Miami Dolphins (@ WAS)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs CAR)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs ARI)

5. New York Jets (vs ATL)

6. Cleveland Browns (@ LAR)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs CIN)

8. Atlanta Falcons (@ NYJ)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (@ NE)

10. San Francisco 49ers (@ PHI)

11. Kansas City Chiefs (@ GB)

12. Los Angeles Rams (vs CLE)

Fantasy Defense Week 12 Notes

The Cowboys D retain the top spot once again, especially after the pathetic offensive display Seattle put up against San Francisco on Thanksgiving…The Dolphins D got seven sacks and two picks last week, and that sounds like Sam Howell's music…Plan a week ahead so you can target the Panthers relentlessly down the stretch, but this week it's the Bucs D that gets the honors…Kyler Murray gives the Cardinals a higher floor to score, but the sacks and turnover potential are still very much alive for the Steelers D…

The Jets D is being completely wasted by their inept offense, but for fantasy football purposes, we can definitely ride with them against Desmond Ridder, who will cough up the ball even with the most conservative possible game plan…Keep an eye on the status of Myles Garrett, but if he's all good to go then Browns D is still very much in play against a Rams offensive line that is going to struggle to hold up…

The Jaguars D is an underrated unit that is generating top-10 pressure on the QB and gets to feast on the leftover quarterbacks of the AFC North for these two critical fantasy football weeks…The Falcons D got a Pick-6 last week and looked stout defensively, and here comes Tim Boyle…T

he Chargers D gets the Patriots quarterback carousel of bad decisions and broken dreams…Despite the tough matchup, the 49ers D could easily stifle an Eagles offense that goes through big slumps and is prone to turnovers…Jordan Love looked great against the Lions defense, which knocks the Chiefs D down a few spots from where they normally sit…The Rams D aren't a unit we typically want to play, but the Browns are a total mess at quarterback and might be without Amari Cooper.