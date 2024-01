Which Defense will boost your fantasy team's odds in Week 18?

Even as the majority of fantasy football leagues wrapped up their seasons last week, a dedicated contingent of fans persists in navigating the final stages of the regular season. For those resolutely pursuing victory, our Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense rankings are geared towards elevating your strategic approach. We aim to pinpoint reliable performers capable of securing a crucial win for you in this pivotal closing week. Below, you'll find our definitive Defense rankings for the 2023 season. We have meticulously tailored for those deeply immersed in the full-point PPR scoring system.

At the forefront of a formidable defensive unit for the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons boasts an impressive 13 sacks. He has helped propel the team to the top in terms of fantasy football points for the season. In their Week 12 45-10 triumph over the Washington Commanders, Parsons recorded 1.5 sacks. He led the charge for the Cowboys, who now head to Washington DC to conclude the season with the NFC East title on the line.

Sauce Gardner takes the lead on a New York Jets defense that has conceded the second-fewest passing yards of the season. The Jets currently hold the eighth position among fantasy football defenses for the season. Next up, they travel to face the New England Patriots. This is a team that managed just a single touchdown in their 15-10 victory back in Week 3.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings entering Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Week 18 Top Fantasy Football Picks

As Week 18 unfolds, the spotlight is on robust defenses from the Cowboys, Jets, and Patriots, establishing them as premier choices in the realm of fantasy football.

The Cowboys' DST demonstrated resilience in their Week 17 victory over the Detroit Lions. They forced two turnovers (two interceptions) and secured a crucial sack in a nail-biting 20-19 win. Sure, they benefitted from a contentious officiating decision that nullified a potential game-changing two-point conversion for the Lions. Still, the Cowboys look poised for further success against the struggling Commanders offense in Week 18.

The Jets' DST faced a tough challenge in Week 17. They conceded 37 points while managing one sack and forcing three turnovers in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the setback, a notable highlight was Jermaine Johnson's 36-yard interception return for a defensive touchdown. With extra time to prepare, the Jets now set their sights on a Week 18 matchup against the Patriots.

Speaking of the Patriots, their defense enters Week 18 with a favorable matchup against the Jets. They rank highest in the league in surrendering fantasy football points to opposing defenses at 12.4 per game. Despite a modest 23rd rank in defensive scoring for the season, the Patriots D has shown an upswing in recent weeks. They have averaged 9.2 fantasy football points over their last six games.

Other Top Picks

Joining the elite defensive ranks for Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles emerge as additional top picks.

The Buccaneers' DST faced a challenge in Week 17. They allowed 23 points in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite the setback, they aim to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in a more favorable Week 18 matchup.

The Eagles' DST allowed 35 points in a loss to the Cardinals in Week 17. Still, they showcased resilience with one sack, one interception, and solid defensive plays. They now seek redemption against the New York Giants in Week 18.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Week 18's sleeper defense options spark intrigue with the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions may lack significant motivation but remain an attractive option against the Minnesota Vikings. They have struggled with turnovers in recent games.

The Broncos' DST, following a 16-9 win over the Chargers in Week 17, brings momentum into a Week 18 clash with the Raiders.

The Ravens' DST had three sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in a dominant win over the Dolphins. They should continue to showcase strength and promise to remain a formidable force in the league.

Fantasy Football Busts

Exercise caution with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The Packers' DST had a standout performance in Week 17. They allowed just 10 points and registered four sacks. Now, they face a challenging matchup against the surging Chicago Bears in Week 18.

The 49ers' DST rebounded in Week 17 with a solid performance but may rest some starters in the upcoming week.

The Bengals' DST had a subdued outing in Week 17. They managed two sacks and forced one turnover. Now, they face a tough challenge against the Browns in Week 18. We advise fantasy football managers to temper expectations.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Defense Rankings

1. Dallas Cowboys @ WAS (1)

2. New York Jets @ NE (8)

3. New England Patriots vs. NYJ (6)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ CAR (2)

5. Philadelphia Eagles @ NYG (3)

6. New Orleans Saints vs. ATL (4)

7. Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN (11)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars @ TEN (5)

9. Kansas City Chiefs @ LAC (20)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers @ BAL (7)

11. Cleveland Browns @ CIN (10)

12. Green Bay Packers vs. CHI (12)