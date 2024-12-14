As the NFL regular season charges into the critical Week 15, every move in fantasy football takes on heightened importance. With playoff spots up for grabs, managers in must-win situations can’t afford to neglect any position—including the kicker. Though kickers are often overlooked in fantasy strategy, they can be the unsung heroes that secure a victory. A perfectly timed 15-point outing from a kicker can decide your week, putting this position on par with your starting quarterback or running back. Combining consistency, opportunity, and late-season momentum, we've compiled the top kicker rankings for Week 15, highlighted some sleeper picks, flagged potential busts, and addressed key injury updates.

Entering Week 15

This season has already seen some historic performances from kickers. Entering Week 15, Ka'imi Fairbairn has shattered expectations, drilling 12 field goals from 50 yards or more, surpassing the previous record of 11 in a single season—and with four games still to play. Chris Boswell is hot on his heels, having hit 11 kicks from at least 50 yards. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott has struggled mightily with long-range attempts, missing all five of his tries from 50-plus yards. For fantasy managers, accuracy and opportunity go hand in hand. Target kickers tied to high-powered offenses, as they are more likely to generate consistent scoring opportunities. And if analyzing every kicker's weekly matchup sounds like too much, don’t worry—we’ve done the legwork for you with our Week 15 kicker rankings.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 15 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 15 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

Since entering the league last season, Brandon Aubrey has consistently been one of the most valuable kickers in fantasy football. However, a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott has slowed the Dallas offense, and with it, Aubrey's fantasy production. Fortunately, Week 15 presents a favorable opportunity for him to bounce back. The Cowboys face the Panthers, who rank dead last in scoring defense (No. 32) and are likely to surrender multiple scoring drives. Even with Cooper Rush under center, Aubrey should see several opportunities to deliver fantasy points this week.

Chris Boswell remains a steady fantasy option, coming off a solid performance in Week 14 where he converted all three extra points and both of his field goal attempts, totaling nine points in the Steelers' 27-14 win over the Browns. Boswell has been consistent over the last month, scoring seven or more points in each of his last four games. With Pittsburgh's offense showing improved rhythm, Boswell can be relied upon in Week 15 when the Steelers face the Eagles in what should be a competitive matchup.

Cameron Dicker, affectionately known as “Dicker the Kicker,” has been a standout in recent weeks. He’s posted 12 or more fantasy points in three of his last four outings and now holds the title of K4 on the season. The Chargers' offense, led by Justin Herbert, is primed for success against a shaky Tampa Bay defense. Herbert's ability to get the team into scoring range consistently should give Dicker plenty of chances to rack up points, making him a top-tier kicker for Week 15.

Other Top Picks

Jake Bates remains an automatic weekly start as part of the high-powered Detroit offense. Ranked as K6 heading into Week 15, Bates benefits from a matchup against the Bills, a game with shootout potential and a projected total of 52.5 points. Fantasy managers can expect a mix of PATs and at least a couple of field goal opportunities as both teams race to keep up with each other.

Ka'imi Fairbairn continued his impressive 2024 season in Week 14, going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and converting both of his extra points in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars. Fairbairn nailed kicks from 28, 30, and 53 yards, proving his reliability in clutch moments. With the Texans coming off a bye week, the 30-year-old remains a solid kicker option for fantasy managers looking for consistency down the stretch.

Younghoe Koo delivered a modest seven points in Week 14, converting both field goal attempts and his lone extra point in the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings. While Atlanta's offense has struggled with inconsistency, Koo has managed at least six points in three straight games. A favorable Week 15 matchup against the Raiders' vulnerable defense on Monday night should present Koo with more scoring opportunities.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 15 (2024)

Will Reichard was a top-performing kicker earlier this season before being sidelined on IR. Through the first eight weeks, he ranked as K9 in points per game. In his return to action last week, Reichard managed just six points, largely because the Vikings scored six touchdowns without needing him for field goals. That said, the Minnesota offense is firing on all cylinders, and Reichard’s opportunities for field goals should increase in the coming weeks. Fantasy managers lacking a reliable kicker should consider Reichard a strong streaming option for Week 15.

The Commanders return from their bye week with momentum following their Week 13 offensive explosion, where they scored 42 points in a blowout win over the Titans. While Zane Gonzalez struggled in that game, missing two field goal attempts from 46 and 52 yards, those were his first misses of the season. Washington's offense has been humming, and with an extra week of rest, they should be ready to exploit a vulnerable New Orleans defense. Gonzalez remains a viable option, as the Commanders' scoring potential gives him a high ceiling in Week 15.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL @ CAR (5)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT @ PHI (18)

3. Cameron Dicker, LAC vs. TB (3)

4. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. MIA (2)

5. Younghoe Koo, ATL @ LV (8)

6. Jake Bates, DET vs. BUF (1)

7. Chase McLaughlin, TB @ LAC (16)

8. Tyler Bass, BUF @ DET (6)

9. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. PIT (19)

10. Brandon McManus, GB @ SEA (12)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL @ NYG (9)

12. Jason Myers, SEA vs. GB (21)

13. Chad Ryland, ARI vs. NE (13)

14. Will Reichard, MIN vs. CHI (4)

15. Matthew Wright, KC @ CLE (14)