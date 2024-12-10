The fantasy football playoffs are here so congratulations to all of the managers who made the playoffs. If you're in the consolation bracket, you've still got pride to play for. We've been helping you at quarterback all season long and we aren't stopping just because the regular season is over. Here are the Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

You officially do not have to worry about bye weeks anymore. Every team has hit their bye and every player is available for your fantasy football playoff run. Now, some teams have been eliminated and young players will sub in for veterans. But overall, you will have a full complement of players. Notable injuries from Week 14 include Derek Carr and Aidan O'Connell, who are more depth options. Trevor Lawrence is out for the season, Drew Lock had x-rays, but no massive news on the injury front for fantasy managers.

With all of those things considered, let's look at the Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 15

There is a new king of fantasy football quarterbacks as Josh Allen is now number one. He was number one last week, but it was because Lamar Jackson was on a bye. After his 50-point performance, Allen snags the number one spot heading into the fantasy playoffs. It's no slight at Jackson, who has been great outside of a few duds this season. But Allen has broken through and is now at the top of our list.

Lamar Jackson slips on his bye week but can still win you your fantasy football league. This week, he is playing a Giants defense that has struggled for most of the year. With Dexter Lawrence still out, they will struggle to stop the run, meaning the Ravens should dominate. Even though Allen has a higher ceiling as a fantasy quarterback, Jackson can still dominate a game and should do so against the Giants.

The Bengals picked up their fifth win against the Cowboys last week. It is too late for Cincinnati to make the playoffs but it is not too late for Joe Burrow to win you a fantasy football championship. Burrow leads the league in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions, which translates to a great fantasy season. The Titans played well against Mac Jones last week but that won't mean much against Burrow.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 15

Bryce Young is not what many thought he would be but the growth from a guy the Panthers could not play to now is staggering. Xavier Legette dropped a could-be game-winning touchdown to seal a 22-16 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Cowboys are nowhere near as good as Philly and Young should continue his ascension in this matchup. If you need a quarterback, Young won't cost you your fantasy football season.

Aaron Rodgers is just outside our rankings but has a favorable matchup against the Jaguars. He is a solid fantasy football quarterback if his Week 14 performance carries over to this matchup. Rodgers finally threw for over 300 yards for the first time since 2021 and could have a similar game this week. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are both healthy and succeeding, which could make Rodgers a better fantasy quarterback.

If nothing else, Jameis Winston is fun to watch. He had 19 fantasy football points in PPR leagues against the Steelers last week and should be slinging it against the Chiefs. Kansas City only plays close games so the Browns should be in it and Winston will be hurling it. That is a good thing for managers looking for a quarterback who won't crush their score this week.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 15

Aidan O'Connell left the game with an air cast on his leg but could still play for the Raiders this week. Whether it is O'Connell or Desmond Ridder, they should not be on your fantasy football team regardless of your needs. There are plenty of better options on the waiver wire and this Raiders offense is not worth betting on. Stay away from the Vegas quarterbacks for the playoffs.

The Jets defense has been brutal this season and we have been encouraging you to play quarterbacks going against them all year. But this week is not one of those times. Mac Jones has been miserable as the Jaguars backup this season and should not be in any fantasy football lineups no matter what. This team is not strong and will not move the ball even against a bad Jets team.

Even though he is going against a bad Raiders defense, we are still encouraging fantasy football managers to stay away from Kirk Cousins. Raheem Morris confirmed this week that the veteran would continue to start over Michael Penix but that could change at any moment. Cousins has not thrown a touchdown during the Falcons' four-game losing streak so he is not a great playoff option.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings



24. Bryce Young, CAR (v DAL)

23. Jameis Winston, CLE (v KC)

22. Drake Maye, NE (@ ARI)

21. Anthony Richardson, IND (@ DEN)

20. Brock Purdy, SF (v LAR)

19. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ MIN)

18. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ HOU)

17. Geno Smith, SEA (v GB)

16. CJ Stroud, HOU (v MIA)

15. Bo Nix, DEN (v IND)

14. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SF)

13. Russell Wilson, PIT (@ PHI)

12. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ CLE)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (v CHI)

10. Jordan Love, GB (@ SEA)

9. Jared Goff, DET (v BUF)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC (v TB)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ LAC)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (v NE)

5. Jayden Daniels, WSH, (@ NO)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v PIT)

3. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ TEN)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ NYG)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ DET)