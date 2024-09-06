The opening week of the NFL season is finally upon us, which means it is a chance to dive into our first fantasy football contests of the year. With so many personnel and scheme changes, Week 1 is a time to trust a player's talent and offensive situation rather than their upcoming

At the tight end position, this means trusting proven players like Baker Mayfield and eschewing flashier picks like Anthony Richardson. Which quarterbacks are worth starting this week, and who should stay on the bench? Find out in Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to Start in Week 1

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield vs. Commanders

A surprise breakout star in 2023, Baker Mayfield produced a career-best 4,044 passing yards and 28 TDs in his debut season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those numbers will be difficult to repeat in 2024, but he can still be viewed as a fringe QB1 in fantasy football.

Week 1 offers Mayfield an excellent chance to prove that 2023 was not a fluke, as Tampa faces off against a Washington Commanders defense that gave up the most passing yards in the NFL last season while allowing 39 passing TDs to just eight picks. Even in a weak NFC South, Baker Mayfield will not have a much easier matchup this year. Consider Mayfield a top-10 fantasy option in the season-opener.

Seahawks' Geno Smith vs. Broncos

After winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2022, the 2023 season was not as fruitful for Geno Smith. The veteran QB had just nine touchdowns through his first eight games and finished with a modest total of 20 TDs in 15 contests.

Still, fantasy football owners will have reason for optimism in 2024. Smith missed two contests with injury, as did star running back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks slinger also finished the season strongly, posting a passer rating of 104.6 over his last three games after returning to the lineup while averaging 18.2 fantasy points per game during this stretch.

In Week 1, the Seahawks QB gets a soft matchup against a rebuilding Denver Broncos squad, making him a fringe QB1 this weekend.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels vs. Buccaneers

Want an insight into how Jayden Daniels will perform for the Washington Commanders this year? Just look at Sam Howell's numbers last season: 26 total touchdowns, 3,946 passing yards, and a league-high 612 passing attempts. Yes, Howell led the league with 21 interceptions, but a far more talented QB in Jayden Daniels should easily be able to exceed those stats in 2024.

A Week 1 matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2023 provides a solid platform for Jayden Daniels' rookie debut.

QBs to Sit in Week 1

Jets' Aaron Rodgers vs. 49ers

Four snaps in 19 months. That is the extent of Aaron Rodgers' recent NFL action. Even the best quarterback of his generation (and possibly of all-time) will have a tough time returning to top form after such an extensive layoff.

Rodgers will not have a friendly return to the field, as he must face off against the San Francisco 49ers, the Super Bowl runners-up, in Week 1. The 2023 version of the San Francisco defense was not as potent as in previous years, but it was still the only unit to record more interceptions than passing touchdowns allowed.

A-Rod is still an intriguing fantasy football option in 2024, just not in Week 1.

49ers Brock Purdy vs. Jets

Looking for quarterback production? Avoid the Jets-49ers matchup. The Jets had the league's second-best passing defense in terms of yards allowed and fantasy points by opposing QBs. The New York defense also had the second-best ratio of passing touchdowns to interceptions, trailing only the Niners.

Meanwhile, the Jets were 25th in rushing yards allowed and will face off against a run-heavy San Francisco offense. Expect the 49ers to lean heavily on the ground game in Week 1, making Brock Purdy a non-factor in this Monday Night matchup.

Colts' Anthony Richardson vs. Texans

After playing just four games in 2023, what will the 2024 season look like for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson?

Richardson left early in two of the four contests he played in 2023 — with the second instance resulting in a season-ending shoulder injury. Given his playing style, it feels like there are two options for Richardson in 2024: either he continues to play the same aggressive brand of football, resulting in productive fantasy outings but leading to huge injury concerns, or Richardson learns from his injury-riddled rookie season, leading to a healthier sophomore campaign but becoming more of a pocket passer while losing the rushing threat that appeals to so many fantasy managers.

Either way, depending on Anthony Richardson for fantasy football production early in the season feels like too large a risk.