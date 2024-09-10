With Week 1 of the fantasy football season complete, fantasy football managers are now focusing on altering their rosters for the weeks ahead. They must make season-defining decisions based on just one weekend of games as they determine whether a player's struggles or notable performances indicate a larger trend or simply a Week 1 flash in the pan.

With surprisingly few waiver wire standouts, knowing which players to cut becomes even more important. Find out which players to get rid of in our Fantasy Football Drop List: Week 2.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Drop List

Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson (Browns)

Any hope of Deshaun Watson returning to his Pro Bowl form was quickly snuffed out in Week 1. The Cleveland Browns offense had just 45 total yards across its first eight drives as Deshaun Watson looked like an overmatched MAC quarterback against a Big Ten opponent. Watson finished 24-45 on the day for 145 yards with one TD and two picks. His passer rating was an unsightly 51.1.

Any late-round value fantasy owners hoped to get from Deshaun Watson is not there. Cut the Cleveland QB sooner rather than later.

Running Backs

Blake Corum (Rams)

Many fantasy owners drafted Blake Corum as a handcuff for Los Angeles Rams starter Kyren Williams. Though Corum is the RB2 on the LA depth chart, the rookie did not play an offensive snap in the season-opener against the Detroit Lions. Williams handled a whopping 91% of offensive snaps, with third-year back Ronnie Rivers scooping up the other 9%.

Corum's workload will likely increase as the season progresses, but his current situation does not necessitate a roster spot in most fantasy football leagues.

Wide Receivers

Darnell Mooney (Falcons)

It has been three years since Darnell Mooney's 1,000-yard campaign in 2021. He combined for 907 yards over the last two years (in 27 games). Yet the Atlanta Falcons wideout is still on rosters in more than 60% of ESPN leagues. On paper, he is the WR2 for Kirk Cousins. In reality, Mooney garnered three of 22 targets in an offense that gained 155 passing yards.

Even if things open up in Atlanta, Darnell Mooney is still behind Drake London and Kyle Pitts as a receiving option. Drop Mooney without a second thought.

Joshua Palmer (Chargers)

How would Justin Herbert perform without the playmaking trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler around him? Not great, but well enough to earn the win. Herbert was 17-26 in the air for only 144 yards in Week 1. His supposed number-one option, Joshua Palmer, recorded just two catches for 15 yards, and his four targets were third on the team.

With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins combining for 21 carries, this Los Angeles Chargers offense is run-first. Until Joshua Palmer can prove he is a legitimate receiving threat, he should not be rostered in fantasy.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz (Texans)

Though he had a strong season overall in 2023 (59 catches for 635 yards), Dalton Schultz was a frustratingly inconsistent fantasy football option. The Houston Texans tight end had four games with fewer than 10 receiving yards, and a 10-catch, 130-yard performance in Week 9 buoyed his season stats.

With the addition of star wideout Stefon Diggs, Schultz entered 2024 on the outside looking in at the fantasy TE1 conversation. Those doubts came to the forefront in Week 1, as just five of C.J. Stroud's 27 pass attempts went to tight ends (and only three of those five to Schultz). With three strong receiving options ahead of him, Dalton Schultz is far too volatile of a fantasy option.

Luke Musgrave (Packers)

Musgrave finished fourth on the Packers in catches last season despite missing six games, averaging 3.3 catches and 34.1 yards per game in 10 games before getting hurt. But in Week 1, Tucker Kraft out-snapped Musgrave 64-17, and Musgrave did not haul in either of his two targets.

Add in Jordan Love's injury, and Luke Musgrave is an easy cut candidate.