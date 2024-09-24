The quarterback position has been bizarre in fantasy football this year. With injuries and poor performances ruling the day, you may be looking to the waiver wire ahead of Week 4. If our Week 3 quarterback rankings helped you out, be sure to check out this week's list.

Matchups are always key when looking at fantasy football decisions. Trevor Lawrence gets a bump in the rankings despite his slow start because of the Houston defense's recent performance. The Jaguars should follow the Vikings' game plan to dominate the Texans through the air and on the ground.

While it still feels early, the fantasy football regular season is very short, and a slow start could doom you. Make sure your quarterback position is locked in for Week 4 by checking out these rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 4

The top two quarterbacks in our rankings will face off on Sunday Night Football this week. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are set to host Josh Allen and the Bills. This marquee AFC matchup will decide fantasy football matchups at every position including quarterback. Allen and Jackson both dominated in Week 3 and should continue that in their primetime matchup.

Patrick Mahomes falls to third this week, down from his peak position at the top of the board. While his Chiefs are 3-0, the fantasy performance has not been stellar for the great Mahomes so far. He has not cracked 300 yards yet, has at least one interception in each game, and has not thrown more than two touchdowns. The Chargers defense has been solid so far, so it might be another week until he pops for your fantasy team.

Jalen Hurts gets a good matchup against the Tampa Bay defense. Bo Nix ran wild, scoring a touchdown with his legs in Denver's Week 3 victory over the Buccaneers. While the Eagles struggled on offense in Week 3, it is not time to move away from Hurts quite yet. He can make a difference with his legs in this game and rack up fantasy points.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 4

Sam Darnold is the biggest riser on the list, shooting up to 11th. The Vikings play a Green Bay defense that has shined since their return from Brazil but has not faced any stiff tests. If Darnold can continue his great play, especially when targeting Justin Jefferson, he will be a fantasy football difference-maker. If you are looking for a Tua Tagovialoa or Justin Herbert replacement, Darnold is available in over 80% of leagues.

The Indianapolis Colts allowed the best performance of Caleb Williams' career and Justin Fields should take notice. With a 3-0 start behind them, the Steelers no longer have a quarterback controversy. If Fields continues his great play, the Steelers and your fantasy football team will benefit.

Jayden Daniels is hardly a sleeper in fantasy football anymore. The Commanders' rookie quarterback had one of the best performances in franchise history on Monday night. Against a shaky defense in the Arizona Cardinals, Daniels should shine in Week 4. While Kyler Murray rips it up on the other side, expect Daniels and the Commanders to punch back like they did against the Bengals.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 4

Kirk Cousins was a popular draft pick in two-quarterback leagues but is not worth playing right now. The Falcons offense has led to some solid fantasy performances from Drake London and Kyle Pitts this season, but not Cousins. Now, they face a Saints defense that shut down the Eagles and Cowboys in consecutive weeks. Cousins and the Falcons could struggle in this game.

The Rams put together an improbable comeback on Sunday despite a poor fantasy performance from Matthew Stafford. The signal-caller was spectacular in the fourth quarter but did not get his managers many points in the process. Chicago's defense has been solid and with no Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, it is not worth playing Stafford in fantasy in Week 4.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns were embarrassed at home by the New York Giants in Week 3. While Cleveland was a little better on the road in Week 2 and the Raiders stunk against the Panthers, this is still not an ideal player in fantasy. Watson has lost his ability to run over the years, which is so key for fantasy football performances.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Daniel Jones, NYG (v DAL)

23. Caleb Williams, CHI (v LAR)

22. Kirk Cousins, ATL (v NO)

21. Jared Goff, DET (v SEA)

20. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ CHI)

19. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ HOU)

18. Derek Carr, NO (@ ATL)

17. Anthony Richardson, IND (v PIT)

16. Geno Smith, SEA (@ DET)

15. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v DEN)

14. Brock Purdy, SF (v NE)

13. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ NYG)

12. Justin Herbert, LAC (v KC)

11. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ GB)

10. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ ARI)

9. Justin Fields, PIT (@ IND)

8. Baker Mayfield, TB (v PHI)

7. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ CAR)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (v WSH)

5. CJ Stroud, HOU (v JAX)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ TB)

3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ LAC)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v BUF)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ BAL)